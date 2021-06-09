Sharon E. "Shari" Flaming, 69, of Paxton, passed away on June 4, 2021, just minutes into her 49th wedding anniversary, at Linden Court in North Platte. Shari was born July 30, 1951, in Sutherland, to Byron and Francis (Fowler) Sadle. She graduated from Paxton High School with the class of 1969 and went on to attend UNL, graduating with a degree in consumer sciences. While Shari was a junior at UNL, she was one of thirteen women selected for inclusion on the Mortar Board. Following her junior year of college, Shari married Charles "Chuck" Flaming at Paxton on June 4, 1972. The couple returned to UNL to complete their education before returning to the Sadle Cattle Company in Paxton. Shari taught 6th grade at Paxton for six years before opting to work alongside Chuck in their cattle feeding operation. Shari had such a willingness to help no matter what she was called into, from bookkeeping, to working cattle to running for parts. Shari was an immensely talented woman with an infectious joy that was uplifting to the people she spent time around. Her eyes and smile communicated in ways that often eluded language. Shari and Chuck were a blessed team in all that they did together. She was full of love and life, which spilled over into what she did, whether it was spending time with the animals, organizing events, crafting and writing, spending time with Chuck or worshipping her Lord. Shari loved to scrapbook, collect, rearrange and create. Despite the greatest attempts of Alzheimer's Disease to strip Shari of her vibrance and character, her smile and joy could not be diminished. It was through trials that the source of her gifts became so pronounced. Shari had served on the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Board. She had also been a longtime member of the Nebraska Cattlewomen, having been honored as Cattlewoman of the Year in 1998, and serving as president of the organization the subsequent year. Shari had also been appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture to the National Beef Checkoff Council. Just one of Shari's crowning contributions was serving as the force that started the Nebraska Cattleman's Ball, which would go on to raise millions of dollars for cancer research in the years since its inception. Shari loved to cook, and as such, possessed an expansive collection of cookbooks. She loved to entertain and had the heart of a servant. Much could be said and written of Shari, but one would be remiss if they didn't mention her foundational trust & belief in Jesus Christ. Shari's faith in the Lord filled her with peace and joy, even amid the great challenges that she would face. Shari never stopped inspiring people because God's grace was visible and at work in her life. Her witness lives on in many ways, just a few of which would be through her commemorative patronage at Tabor College. Shari was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Chuck Flaming; sister, Judy (John) Gilkey of Rockaway Beach, Oregon; brother-in-law, Mark (Jan) Flaming of Paxton; sister-in-law, Lola (John) Wall of Lyons, Kansas; nieces and nephews, Katrina (Scott) Woltze of Portland, Oregon, Jed (Hannah) Flaming of Paxton, Allyssa (Matt) Lake of Paxton, Stephanie (Paul) Brown of Arkansas City, Kansas, and Carrisa (Mason) Robin of Germany; along with countless good friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com
. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2021.