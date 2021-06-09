I had the honor to help care for Shari at Linden Court her smile could light up the whole room. And look in her eyes when her loving husband came to see her was absolutely priceless it was like watching a beautiful fairytale! And she loved when her sweet cousin and precious nephews came to visit too. Sweet Shari you will be missed by many. My love and prayers go out to all of her loved ones!

Peggy Burch Friend June 9, 2021