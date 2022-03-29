Menu
Tami Louise Yeutter
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Tami Louise Yeutter Tami Louise Yeutter, 61, of North Platte, died March 23, 2022. There will be no service. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen and family,
So sad to see of Tami's passing. Please know my prayers and thoughts are with you.
Lois Salleng
Family
March 28, 2022
Helen, Dave, Kim and Steve,
I was very saddened to hear of Tami's passing.
You are all in my thoughts and prayers as you celebrate her life and her kindness she had for others and animals.
Dona (Maertens) Reece
Dona Reece
Friend
March 28, 2022
I'm going to miss Tami...my facebook friend.....and, also my little friend from Cozad .....My sincere love and condolences to Helen and the family.....
Gloria Olnhausen
Friend
March 27, 2022
