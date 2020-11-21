George Leon Landsly

Apr. 18, 1935 - Nov. 6, 2020

FRANKFORT, IL - George Leon Landsly, 85, of Frankfort, IL passed away November 6, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Luther Oaks in Bloomington, IL.

George was born April 18, 1935 to George and Adeline (Rehm) Landsly in Chicago, IL. He graduated from East Chicago Washington H.S. in 1953 and Purdue University in 1957 with a degree in Civil Engineering. George married Floria R. Zavarella, October 7, 1961 and they celebrated 54 years of marriage before her death in 2015. His twin brother, Gerry also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Karyn R. Landsly of Cleveland, OH; his son, Mark G. (Patty) Landsly of Normal, IL; two beloved grandchildren: George and Alexandra, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

George spent his career at Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN starting in 1957 through his retirement in 1995. He spent his career leading teams in facilities development including building the largest blast furnace ever made. He was also instrumental in developing the first ever continuous cold rolling mill in New Carlisle, IN.

George was a longtime resident of Calumet City, IL and Munster, IN where he raised his family. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frankfort, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alz.fdn.

The family greatly appreciates the wonderful care he received at Luther Oaks and the kindness and professionalism of the staff.