Marian A. Bugajski

MUNSTER, IN - Marian A. Bugajski, 91 of Munster, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughters: Karen (William) Thomas, Nancy (Rex) Allman and Mary (late Ron) Naglich; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Ann Simchak; sister-in-law, Ann Greskovich; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius Bugajski; parents, Charles and Mary Greskovich; sister, Margaret (Andrew) Lucas and brother, Charles Greskovich.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers donation to St. Maria Goretti Church Music Ministry would be appreciated.

An 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass October 31, 2020. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_AeFF3B-EI

www.kishfuneralhome.net


Published by The Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321
Oct
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
