Ross J. Anderson
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Ross J. Anderson

VALPARAISO, IN - Ross J. Anderson, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born December 28, 1941 in Little Falls, MN to Clifford and Evelyn (Buhrmann) Anderson. Ross proudly served in the United States Air Force and then made his career as an Electrical Engineer, most recently with Okaya Electric America in Valparaiso. Following retirement, he enjoyed spending time woodworking. Ross will be remembered as being a loving and devoted family man, who will be dearly missed.

On August 31, 1965 in Stone Lake, WI, Ross married Barbara Jean Anderson, who preceded him in death in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Bron Anderson; and brothers: Michael and Thomas Anderson. He is survived by his sister, Donna (Rodney) Pringle of Hayward, WI; sister-in-law, Janet Anderson of Madison, WI; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, private family services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.


Published by The Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
