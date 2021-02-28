Menu
Carroll Eugene Grider
Carroll Eugene (Gene) Grider

January 3, 1942 - February 26, 2021

Born January 3, 1942 in St Louis, Missouri passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 after a brief illness.

Mr. Grider was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Verna Grider and son in law, Wesley Ward Sr.

He is survived by his wife Terri Grider, daughters Kathy Ward Newsome (Randy), Emily Grider, Tammy Clark (Steven) Grandchildren Chris Grider, Arin Ward, Sarah Ward, Michael Ray, Trent Clark and Wil Myers.

Brothers Dr. John Grider (Francine) and Charles Grider, Nephew Jason Grider and extended family.

Gene had a love for life and never met a stranger, making lifelong friends from his time served on the Montgomery Police Force, owning Twin Cities Yamaha, Managing Special Events in food services at Auburn University from where he retired and in recent years, driving a school bus for Auburn City Schools.

A memorial service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Mar
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were sorry to learn of Gene's death. You are un our thoughts and prayers.
Jude Peterson
March 5, 2021
