Charles Edward "C-Buck" Buchannon
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Charles Edward "C-Buck" Buchannon

July 14, 1955 - June 18, 2021

Funeral service for Charles Buchannon, 65, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, 3302 Dale Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Tyrone Edwards will officiate.

Mr. Buchannon, who passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 14, 1955 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Buchannon will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mr. Buchannon will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

He leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Carrie M. Buchannon of Opelika, AL; two stepdaughters, Melanie S. Patrick (Leroy) of Opelika, AL and Erica B. Patrick Brown of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Amyah J. Patrick, Aaliyah Brown, Antwan Patrick and Dashun Patrick all of Opelika, AL; four brothers, Willie Albert Buchannon, Michael Buchannon, Thomas Buchannon all of Opelika, AL and David Buchannon of Huntsville, AL; three sisters, Debra (Charles) Winston, Janice Williams and Brenda (Jimmy) McCurdy all of Opelika, AL; sister-in-law, Dorothy Pardon of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church
3302 Dale Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest on Cuz...We gunna miss your smile love u Cousin Charles until we meet again AMEN
Bobbie L Wagner
Family
June 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss My prayers are with youll
Linda Buchannon
Family
June 24, 2021
