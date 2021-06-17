Charles Milton Darling
February 7, 1934 - June 11, 2021
Funeral Service for Dr. Charles Milton Darling, age 87, of Opelika, Alabama is Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Reverend Charles Cummings is officiating. Public Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Dr. Darling who died Friday, June 11, 2021, at home, was born February 7, 1934 in Mineral Wells, Mississippi.
He was Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at Auburn University's Harrison School of Pharmacy. Chief honors include Associate Alumni Research Professor, SGA Most Outstanding Teacher in Pharmacy, Phi Lambda Sigma Leadership Award, School of Pharmacy Distinguished Service Award, twice named Teacher of the Year, three times named the Outstanding Professor in Pharmacy, and was named Outstanding Educator in America in 1971. He brought national recognition to the school through his scientific publications, as a scholastic contributor to a nationally accepted textbook, and significant research efforts in anti-convulsant drugs.
Charles Milton Darling is predeceased by his beloved wife, Bonnie J. Darling and his siblings Lester Ray Darling and Grace L. Prather. Charles is survived by his sons; Charles Grant Darling of Tifton GA, George Andrew Darling of Covington KY, and Christopher Lynn Darling of Sammamish WA, and his grandchildren; Charlie, Clara, Grant, Drew, Alex, and Stuart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ozanampharmacy.org
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.