Charles Milton Darling
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Charles Milton Darling

February 7, 1934 - June 11, 2021

Funeral Service for Dr. Charles Milton Darling, age 87, of Opelika, Alabama is Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Reverend Charles Cummings is officiating. Public Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Dr. Darling who died Friday, June 11, 2021, at home, was born February 7, 1934 in Mineral Wells, Mississippi.

He was Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at Auburn University's Harrison School of Pharmacy. Chief honors include Associate Alumni Research Professor, SGA Most Outstanding Teacher in Pharmacy, Phi Lambda Sigma Leadership Award, School of Pharmacy Distinguished Service Award, twice named Teacher of the Year, three times named the Outstanding Professor in Pharmacy, and was named Outstanding Educator in America in 1971. He brought national recognition to the school through his scientific publications, as a scholastic contributor to a nationally accepted textbook, and significant research efforts in anti-convulsant drugs.

Charles Milton Darling is predeceased by his beloved wife, Bonnie J. Darling and his siblings Lester Ray Darling and Grace L. Prather. Charles is survived by his sons; Charles Grant Darling of Tifton GA, George Andrew Darling of Covington KY, and Christopher Lynn Darling of Sammamish WA, and his grandchildren; Charlie, Clara, Grant, Drew, Alex, and Stuart.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ozanampharmacy.org.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

I am so sorry for your loss. I am glad to have known "Pappa Charlie".
Mary Simon
Family
June 23, 2021
One of the nicest men I've ever met. First person I played golf with when I joined the hustlers. A real gentleman and could still hit the ball well at 87.
Chip Aiken
Friend
June 17, 2021
Charles will forever be in our hearts> we will miss him playing with the "Hustlers" on Wed. and Fridays. May the Lord Jesus take him into His presence and comfort his Family in these trying times!
WENDELL GAILLARD
Friend
June 17, 2021
