Fred P. Jones
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Fred P. Jones

May 16, 1939 - September 29, 2021

Memorial service for Mr. Fred P. Jones, 82 of Opelika, AL will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Pastors Chris Duncan and Bruce Bowers are officiating. Fred passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Bethany House of Auburn.

Fred was born on May 16, 1939 in Lanett, AL to Autry and Daisy Jones. He is survived by his wife, Renetta Kenady Jones; children, Kathy Jones Bryant of Covington, KY, J. Paul Jones (Marla) of Alexander City, AL, G. Alan Jackson (Sallye) of Snellville, GA and Carolee Mitchell Bills (Roger) of Allen, TX; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Jones; great grandson, Reid Birch; brothers, Herbert and Rance Jones; sisters Inez Grisham, Helen Parks, Connie Stodghill and Antho Franklin.

Fred retired from Uniroyal Goodrich with twenty-three years of service. He managed the sound for many years for Miss Lee County Fair pageant. He was involved annually with southern gospel singings during fair week at the Lee County Fair Grounds and the Summer Swing Concert Series with Opelika Parks and Recreation.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church of Opelika, or Bethany House of Auburn. A private internment will precede the Memorial Service at Garden Hill Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Reneta, So very sorry for your loss. Fred was a special person and friend. Know my prayers are with you. Love and prayers to you and family .
Lenora Fuller
Friend
September 30, 2021
We are so sorry. My mother just heard and she called us. He was the best. I wish we could be there and I could get her there but it is impossible. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Paula and Alex Rodriguez
September 30, 2021
To the family of Mr. Fred Jones , I work at Camellia Place Assisted Living in Auburn, Alabama and if this is Mr. Jones who used to come play and sing with music there I want to express my condolences. When I first heard him perform there I was very impressed . In fact I bought one of his cassette or cd s. I am deeply sad to hear of his passing at this time . His music really touch my heart and I am sure the residents at that time . May the Lord Jesus comfort you All..
AnnieTurner
September 30, 2021
