Fred P. JonesMay 16, 1939 - September 29, 2021Memorial service for Mr. Fred P. Jones, 82 of Opelika, AL will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Pastors Chris Duncan and Bruce Bowers are officiating. Fred passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Bethany House of Auburn.Fred was born on May 16, 1939 in Lanett, AL to Autry and Daisy Jones. He is survived by his wife, Renetta Kenady Jones; children, Kathy Jones Bryant of Covington, KY, J. Paul Jones (Marla) of Alexander City, AL, G. Alan Jackson (Sallye) of Snellville, GA and Carolee Mitchell Bills (Roger) of Allen, TX; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Jones; great grandson, Reid Birch; brothers, Herbert and Rance Jones; sisters Inez Grisham, Helen Parks, Connie Stodghill and Antho Franklin.Fred retired from Uniroyal Goodrich with twenty-three years of service. He managed the sound for many years for Miss Lee County Fair pageant. He was involved annually with southern gospel singings during fair week at the Lee County Fair Grounds and the Summer Swing Concert Series with Opelika Parks and Recreation.In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church of Opelika, or Bethany House of Auburn. A private internment will precede the Memorial Service at Garden Hill Cemetery.