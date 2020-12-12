Jack Heath McConnellFebruary 7, 1937 - December 10, 2020Jack Heath McConnell was born to the late John Richard McConnell and Mary Heath McConnell on February 7, 1937 in Lee County, Alabama. He was surrounded by his family on December 10, 2020 as he passed peacefully from this earth to his eternal home in Heaven.Jack graduated from Beauregard High School in 1956. He later completed training for a machinist at Columbus Area Vocational School in Columbus, Georgia. He worked for a number of years at Ampex Corporation before going to work at Uniroyal where he retired in 1992. Jack was a former board member of the Lee County Cattlemens Association and a former board member of the ALFA Farmers Federation of Lee County. He served on the Lee County Board of Education from 1976 to 1982. Jack was a Mason for 56 years and had served as Treasurer and Worshipful Master of Lee Lodge Number 454. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies of Montgomery. Jack grew up of modest means and lived his life with a deeply rooted work ethic. He lived most of his life in the Beauregard Community where he fulfilled his dream of becoming a cattle farmer. He owned and operated McConnell Excavation Co. until his health declined.He was a Member of Hopewell United Methodist Church that he grew up in. Jack loved The Lord, his family, his church, and his church family. Jack served as Chairman of the Church Trustees for many years and was responsible for many improvements to the church facility. Jack worked to help establish the Hopewell Cemetery Association and served on its founding board.Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Richard Warren McConnell, John Frank McConnell, Artie McConnell Boosey, and Sarah McConnell Prescott.Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Carolyn Barker McConnell; sons, Jason (Kim) McConnell of Columbus, Georgia, Rob Rudd of Valley, Alabama, Norman Rudd of Valley, Alabama; daughters, Judi McConnell (Nigel Dadswell) of Toulouse France, Jennifer Sanavitis (Mike), of Hendersonville, TN., Angie Rudd Verner (Dave) of Opelika, AL.; grandchildren, C.J. McConnell, Jackson McConnell, Brody McConnell, Max Famin, Graham Sanavitis, Ella Sanavitis, Blane Rudd (Alex), Collin Rudd, Kyle Smith (Maggie), Carla Smith Essini (Mohamed) and Kacee Smith; great grandchildren, Collier Bell, Conlee Rudd, Ripley Smith and Ivan Smith along with several nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of former daughter-in-law, Stacy Rudd and friend and neighbor, Todd Rivers.A special thank you to Donna Hill, Compassus Hospice Nurses, and aides who helped with his care.Visitation will be held in Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.Graveside service will be held at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Drue Tubbs officiating.Please remember to socially distance and adhere to the mask mandate.Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to: Hopewell Cemetery Association (P.O. Box 4157 Opelika, AL. 36803-4157)