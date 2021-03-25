James Porter HannahanNovember 7, 1978 - March 22, 2021Auburn, AL. James Porter (Jim) Hannahan, loving husband, cherished father and caring endodontist, died on March 22, 2021. Originally from Mobile, AL, Jim graduated from UMS-Wright, completed his undergraduate degree at Birmingham-Southern College in 2001, and later earned his Doctorate of Dentistry from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 2005 before completing the school's highly competitive residency program in Endodontics in 2008. Guided by the lessons he learned from his endodontist father, Richard Patrick Hannahan, who preceded him in death, Jim served the residents of East Alabama with compassion and care. In treating his patients, Jim held himself to the highest professional standards and created an environment of excellence for all who worked with him.Jim's dedication to his patients was surpassed only by his devotion to his family: his wife of almost 19 years Dorsey Staples Hannahan, whom he first met while both were students at Rhodes College in Memphis, and their daughter Elizabeth Dorsey "Ellie" Hannahan. Whether making gourmet meals, building elaborate structures on their farm or cheering Ellie on in her gymnastics meets, Jim never did anything halfway. His quiet demeanor masked a razor-sharp wit, a genuine interest in the world around him and relentless creative energy. He loved to retreat to the country where he indulged his passions of hunting, carpentry, land conservation and spending time with his family. In everything he did, Jim was committed to being the best version of himself.Jim is survived by Dorsey, Ellie, his mother Catherine Porter Hannahan of Mobile, AL; brothers Pat Hannahan (Lindsey), Tommy Hannahan (Bridget), of Mobile, AL, and Robert Hannahan (Missy), of Enterprise, AL; father- and mother-in-law Chuck and Betsy Staples of Columbus, GA; brother-in-law Charlie Staples (Sylvia) of James Island, SC and sister-in-law Carter Jackson (Ryan) of Decatur, GA; nieces and nephews Mary Lindsey Hannahan, Claudia Hannahan, Grace Hannahan, Erin Hannahan, Thomas Hannahan, Virginia Hannahan, Catherine Hannahan, Melissa Hannahan, Mac Staples, Wynn Staples, and Mercer Jackson; and a large, loving extended family and many friends and professional colleagues.A visitation will be held Friday, March 26 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL 36830, followed by a memorial service celebrating Jim's life at 1:00 p.m. Masks will be required. A private family burial will be held subsequently at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alabama Coastal Foundation, P.O. Box 1073, Mobile, AL 36633 or South Alabama Land Trust, 11401 US Hwy 98, Fairhope, AL 36532.