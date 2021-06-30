Juanita Hugley "Nit Boot" Vinson
March 20, 1950 - June 26, 2021
Funeral service for Juanita Vinson, 71, of Salem, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate.
Mrs. Vinson, who passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 20, 1950, in Russell County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Vinson will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Memories of her life will be forever cherished by: four children, Johnnie Lee Vinson, Jr. (Michelle) of Auburn, AL, Diana Delaney, Sharon LaShaun Williams both of Salem, AL and Tarry (Troy) Walls of Augusta, GA; eight grandchildren, Kyron Welch, Valencia Newsome, Ebony Nicole (Brandon) Grimes, Trenton DaShon Walls, Troy Donnell Walls, Jr., Brianna Paige Delaney, Ciera Delaney and Jamelah Rakhia Williams; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Albert Lee Williams of Salem, AL; two sisters, Shirley Robinson (Phillip) of Atlanta, GA and Mary Ethel Williams of Salem, AL; a niece as daughter, Lurlean (Dessie) Baker of Salem, AL; three sisters-in-law, Lillie Nelson, Reverend Margaret (Harvey) Walker both of New York, NY and Lessie Cooper of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 30, 2021.