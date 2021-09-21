Kelley GatesAugust 8, 1966 - September 16, 2021Kelley Gates, born August 8, 1966 in Opelika, AL, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on September 16, 2021.Kelley was preceded in death by Charles A. Gates, father; Nora A. (Judy/Granny) Gates, mother; and Venus (Bitt) Gates, sister.She is survived by Michael Venable, husband; Taylor R. Sanders, son; Debra L. Pinkard (William), sister and brother-in-law; Philip Bedwell, nephew; Matthew Bedwell, nephew; Jarred Bedwell, great nephew, Zachary Bedwell, great nephew, and Abby Bedwell, great niece, as well as a host of cousins and friends.Cremation service provided by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.A Celebration of Life in rememberance of Kelley will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.