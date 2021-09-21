Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Kelley Gates
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Kelley Gates

August 8, 1966 - September 16, 2021

Kelley Gates, born August 8, 1966 in Opelika, AL, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on September 16, 2021.

Kelley was preceded in death by Charles A. Gates, father; Nora A. (Judy/Granny) Gates, mother; and Venus (Bitt) Gates, sister.

She is survived by Michael Venable, husband; Taylor R. Sanders, son; Debra L. Pinkard (William), sister and brother-in-law; Philip Bedwell, nephew; Matthew Bedwell, nephew; Jarred Bedwell, great nephew, Zachary Bedwell, great nephew, and Abby Bedwell, great niece, as well as a host of cousins and friends.

Cremation service provided by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life in rememberance of Kelley will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly was a phenomenal person. She and I were classmates at Beauregard. Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this very difficult time.
Chris Nunn
School
September 21, 2021
