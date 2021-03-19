Menu
Lexie Carroll
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Lexie Carroll

June 16, 1920 - March 15, 2021

Lexie Carroll, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on March 15, 2021. Lexie was born on June 16, 1920, the eighth of eight children of Oscar and Zane Nolen. She was predeceased by her husband, Earlie Carroll, 7 older siblings, son-in-law Larry Nobles, Sr., and her youngest grandson, Michael Nobles.

Lexie lived most of her life in Opelika, attended Pepperell Baptist Church, and worked at Pepperell Mill until she "retired" and went to work for Opelika City Schools primarily at Opelika Junior High in the cafeteria.

17 years ago, Lexie moved to North Carolina and enjoyed forming many new friendships, playing cards with neighbors, spending time at the lake, and going back to Opelika to visit her friends and family.

Lexie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Nobles of Prattville, Alabama and her 3 grandchildren, Larry (Carol) Nobles of Raleigh, North Carolina, Robin (Danny) Dennis of Prattville, Alabama, and Courtney (Jim) Kilpatrick of Summerfield, North Carolina; She is also survived by her 5 Great Grandchildren, Christopher Dennis, Savannah Nobles, Nicholas Nobles, Carson Kilpatrick, and Jordan Kilpatrick.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCareHospice& Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 19, 2021.
Miss Lexie was a good friend of Marla Freeman and that´s how I met Miss Lexie. I enjoyed talking with these two ladies on Marla´s porch in the late afternoons. I learned so much from our conversations. Now Miss Lexie is in heaven with Marla and her many friends and family. May God lay his hands on each of your hearts and give you peace.
Brenda Harrelson
March 19, 2021
Dear Nobles Family, Was deeply saddened to read of Mrs. Lexie's death. She was such a precious lady inside and out. I didn't know Mr. Nobles had passed away either. So sorry to hear. I will always cherish the wonderful memories we spent together as children. May the Holy Spirit fill your family with his comfort and peace as only he can do now and in the days to come. Prayers sent. God bless.
Susan Johnson Rudd
March 19, 2021
