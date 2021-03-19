Lexie CarrollJune 16, 1920 - March 15, 2021Lexie Carroll, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on March 15, 2021. Lexie was born on June 16, 1920, the eighth of eight children of Oscar and Zane Nolen. She was predeceased by her husband, Earlie Carroll, 7 older siblings, son-in-law Larry Nobles, Sr., and her youngest grandson, Michael Nobles.Lexie lived most of her life in Opelika, attended Pepperell Baptist Church, and worked at Pepperell Mill until she "retired" and went to work for Opelika City Schools primarily at Opelika Junior High in the cafeteria.17 years ago, Lexie moved to North Carolina and enjoyed forming many new friendships, playing cards with neighbors, spending time at the lake, and going back to Opelika to visit her friends and family.Lexie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Nobles of Prattville, Alabama and her 3 grandchildren, Larry (Carol) Nobles of Raleigh, North Carolina, Robin (Danny) Dennis of Prattville, Alabama, and Courtney (Jim) Kilpatrick of Summerfield, North Carolina; She is also survived by her 5 Great Grandchildren, Christopher Dennis, Savannah Nobles, Nicholas Nobles, Carson Kilpatrick, and Jordan Kilpatrick.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCareHospice& Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.