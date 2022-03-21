Rita Joyce Bledsoe
September 6, 1958 - March 19, 2022
Rita Joyce Bledsoe "Rita Pearl", 63, a resident of Lanett, AL passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at EAMC in Opelika. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Fairfax Cemetery in Valley, AL. with Rev. Carl Benedict officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley. Family and friends will assemble at the gravesite for the service.
Survivors include her sister, Gail Edwards (Doug); brother, Chris Bell (Donna); Godmother, June Henderson; God sister, Tammy Henderson Wood; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Bell & Joe Bell; and brothers, Mike Bledsoe & Dennis Bledsoe.
She was born in Opelika, AL on September 6, 1958 and worked at EAMC Lanier in Valley for 14 years. She was known to keep the residents and staff in good spirits by her singing and infectious laughs. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Valley.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions maybe made to Fairview Baptist Church.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 21, 2022.