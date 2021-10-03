Robert "Bob" Winship Heath, Sr.May 14, 1933 - September 19, 2021Bob Heath died peacefully at home of natural causes on September 19, 2021. He was born in Durham, NC and raised in Chapel Hill. He was educated at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and the University of North Carolina, where he graduated with a PhD in Topology under the direction of F. Burton Jones.He taught at various universities throughout the United States including the University of Georgia, Arizona State University, the University of Washington, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Pittsburgh. He also did research at the University of Oxford, England as a Visiting Scholar.Bob retired in Pittsburgh, PA and then moved to Auburn, AL where he had lived for the past 30 years with his wife, Jo. He enjoyed playing bridge, eating Indian Food, and spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Wogee. Bob will be remembered for his great intellect, scholasticism, and quirky sense of humor.He is survived by his wife, Jo Heath, his sons, Robert W. Heath, Jr. (Cecelia), Edward B. Heath (Dianne), his stepchildren, Jay Sandefur (Ursula), Peggy Browning (Gary), Eric Ford (Jody), and Robert Ford, and grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Milton Heath, Sr. and Clara Cole Heath, brother, Milton Heath, Jr., sister, Betty Danziger and his first wife, Mary Lois Cadle Heath.