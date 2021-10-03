Menu
Robert Winship "Bob" Heath
1933 - 2021
Robert "Bob" Winship Heath, Sr.

May 14, 1933 - September 19, 2021

Bob Heath died peacefully at home of natural causes on September 19, 2021. He was born in Durham, NC and raised in Chapel Hill. He was educated at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and the University of North Carolina, where he graduated with a PhD in Topology under the direction of F. Burton Jones.

He taught at various universities throughout the United States including the University of Georgia, Arizona State University, the University of Washington, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Pittsburgh. He also did research at the University of Oxford, England as a Visiting Scholar.

Bob retired in Pittsburgh, PA and then moved to Auburn, AL where he had lived for the past 30 years with his wife, Jo. He enjoyed playing bridge, eating Indian Food, and spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Wogee. Bob will be remembered for his great intellect, scholasticism, and quirky sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Heath, his sons, Robert W. Heath, Jr. (Cecelia), Edward B. Heath (Dianne), his stepchildren, Jay Sandefur (Ursula), Peggy Browning (Gary), Eric Ford (Jody), and Robert Ford, and grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Milton Heath, Sr. and Clara Cole Heath, brother, Milton Heath, Jr., sister, Betty Danziger and his first wife, Mary Lois Cadle Heath.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Jo, In these days so difficult for you, our thoughts are with you. Please accept our deep sympathy. Bob was a great mathematician, good friend, and a wonderful man. We will miss him very much. Krystyna and Wlodek Kuperberg
Wlodek and Krystyna Kupeberg
October 9, 2021
Dear Jo, my sincere condolences.
Suzanne Soules
Friend
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Gwen Kirk
Friend
October 3, 2021
