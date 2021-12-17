Roger Dale BellOctober 24, 1950 - December 15, 2021Roger slipped peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on December 15, 2021 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Opelika on October 24, 1950 to his parents, Willie Eugene and Thelma Essman Bell.Roger joined Trinity United Methodist Church as a child. As an adult, he served there in many capacities including choir membership, chef to special events and Wednesday night dinners, historian assistance, and a loyal attendant and supporter. He believed in the power of prayer and devotion to his beliefs.He was a member of the Opelika Historical Preservation Society for over 25 years as an active member, most recently serving as Vice President in charge of the Brownfield House.For almost 30 years, Roger served as a volunteer for the Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour. From 2013-2019, he served as Director of the Tour, securing volunteer workers and battling weather conditions to make this prosperous event a great tourism success in the state of Alabama.Roger was proud to be a 1976 graduate of Auburn University College of Business where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) fraternity where he served as a volunteer for over 40 years.Roger is survived by his sister, Jean (G.L.) Martin of Opelika; brothers, Billy (Rose) Bell of San Jose, California, Ronny Bell of Augusta, Georgia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Graveside service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Rosemere Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church of Opelika (800 2nd Ave. Opelika, AL. 36801.)In lieu of flowers, the family request funeral expense donations can be made to Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.