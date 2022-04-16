Thomas Howard McKinstrySeptember 28, 1935 - March 30, 2022Thomas Howard McKinstry of Trussville and Valley, AL was born in Aliceville, AL on September 28, 1935 and passed away at Columbus Specialty Hospital in Columbus, GA on March 30, 2022. Tom was 86 years old and a proud member and Deacon of Beulah Baptist Church.He excelled in his education and career. His first job was as a bag/stock boy at Kings Grocery Store at age 12. He was elected as Secretary of State of the prestigious Georgia Boy's State and served in 1951 and 1952. He graduated with honors from Hamilton High School and received double majors from the University of Georgia. He served his country beginning with the U.S. Army Training Center in Ft. Jackson, SC, Co. A, 8th Div., in 1958 and was later based in San Antonio, TX.On his return home from the Army Reserve, he joined Phillips Hardware in Columbus, GA rising to VP of Sales and assistant to the president. He worked for Phillips for 18 years while simultaneously serving as a District Lay Leader of the Methodist Church and it's Southeastern Conference - preaching up to three times a week for over 10 years. He also lended a hand in raising funds for 400 orphans in Vietnam with Lt. Col. Patrick D. Tinsdale in 1970. He was appointed in 1971 as Lt. Col. Aide De Camp, Governors Staff, for Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter. Shortly thereafter W.C. Bradley, Co. bought Phillips Hardware. Then Tom moved to Kentucky and served as VP of Bruce Distributing but was quickly hired away to become VP of Teague Hardware in Montgomery; he was also later elected to its Board of Directors. Teague was subsequently bought by Beck & Greg Hardware Co. so Tom moved to Birmingham to head Teague's floor covering division. Finally, Tom joined Shaw Industries as a Territory Manager for Alabama, and he retired at age 71 after over 20 years of service. In his retirement, Tom served his Lord as a Sunday School teacher, member and Deacon at Beulah Baptist Church. His hobbies were billiards, karaoke and painting. Most importantly, he witnessed to those whom he met all along the way.He is survived by his wife, Donna Doss McKinstry; children: Bradley Howard McKinstry (and his children), Amber Lynne McKinstry, Pamela Kristyn Gray; brother, James Leroy McKinstry and wife, Kathryn Rutledge McKinstry; sister-in-law, Ellon Weed McKinstry and countless other relatives and friends. Tom was well loved because he loved well.Visitation will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 CDT/12:00 EDT. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 CDT/1:00 EDT with Pastor Jim Dykes officiating.Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery after which all are invited to attend a fellowship meal provided by Beulah Baptist Church.