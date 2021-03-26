Tommy McCrayGraveside service for Mr. Tommy McCray, 80, of the Beauregard Community will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Westview Cemetery. Rev. Cazzie Roberts will officiate.He is survived by: his wife, Annie Jackson of Queens, NY; six children, Michael (Stefana) McCray of Nassau, NY, Sheila McCray (George) Broadie of Montgomery, AL, Sharon McCray-Jackson of Auburn, AL, Sandra McCray (Wayne) Leslie of Queens, NY, Eloise Jackson-Ash of Atlanta, GA and Thomas Ingram of New Jersey, NJ; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren; one brother, Arnold McCray of Beauregard; two aunts, Sallie Ruth Echols of Tuskegee, AL and Annie Pearl Brown of Pike Road, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.