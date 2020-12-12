Graveside service for Willie J. Carlisle, Jr., 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Zion At the Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 3845 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL 36804,
Mr. Carlisle, who passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Montgomery Health and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery, AL, was born July 26, 1947 in Lee County, Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Wanda Ivey and Keisha Carlisle (Rodney James) both of Opelika, AL; two sons, Willie Carlisle, III (Paulette McGuire) of Montgomery, AL and Stacey Carlisle (Marcia Holley) of Opelika, AL; mother, Mozell Carlisle of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Dorothy Reese, Ruth Strickland and Shirley Meadows all of Opelika, AL; four brothers, John Carlisle, Chester Carlisle (Linda Arnold), Lester Carlisle and Eugene Carlisle all of Opelika, AL; two aunt, Sarah Mitchell of Lafayette, AL and Dorothy Melton of Opelika, AL; two uncles, J.B. Mitchell of Opelika, AL and John Albert Mitchell of Lafayette, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 12, 2020.