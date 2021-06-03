Menu
Aaron Schneider
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE
Schneider, Aaron

Age 33

Aaron Schneider passed away on May 14, 2021. Aaron's family includes: parents, Craig Schneider and Susan (Rob) Martin; siblings: Lauren (Gage) Carlson, Drew (Becca) Schneider, Christian (Ciara) Schneider, and Caleb Schneider.

Aaron is a beloved son, the oldest of five siblings, and a proud uncle. Aaron loved to be with his family. He enjoyed gathering for Carolina Panther football games, visiting his favorite fish stores, Cornhusker football, fishing with family, golfing, and playing poker. His kindness, authenticity, sensitivity, loyalty, and strength endure. Aaron's spirit remains integral in the lives of his family and friends.

There will be a VISITATION at Ludvigsen's Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Sunday, June 6th, from 2-4pm and a SERVICE following at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, Aaron's family has requested memorials be sent to Heart Ministry Center, located at 2222 Binney Street, Omaha, NE 68110.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Jun
6
Service
4:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Susan, I´m Sorry to hear of your loss, I hope all your memories will get you through your tough times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Myrn and sheila
Sheila vornbrock
June 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
June 3, 2021
Susan and family, so sorry to hear of Aaron's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with you
Kathy Allender
June 2, 2021
