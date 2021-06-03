Schneider, Aaron
Age 33
Aaron Schneider passed away on May 14, 2021. Aaron's family includes: parents, Craig Schneider and Susan (Rob) Martin; siblings: Lauren (Gage) Carlson, Drew (Becca) Schneider, Christian (Ciara) Schneider, and Caleb Schneider.
Aaron is a beloved son, the oldest of five siblings, and a proud uncle. Aaron loved to be with his family. He enjoyed gathering for Carolina Panther football games, visiting his favorite fish stores, Cornhusker football, fishing with family, golfing, and playing poker. His kindness, authenticity, sensitivity, loyalty, and strength endure. Aaron's spirit remains integral in the lives of his family and friends.
There will be a VISITATION at Ludvigsen's Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Sunday, June 6th, from 2-4pm and a SERVICE following at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, Aaron's family has requested memorials be sent to Heart Ministry Center, located at 2222 Binney Street, Omaha, NE 68110.
Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
.
LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY
1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.