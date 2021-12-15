Hall, Alice C.
June 1, 1936 - December 12, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Lee Hall. Survived by son; Tim Hall (Cyd) of Papillion, NE; grandson, Hunter Hall (Mariah) of Lincoln, NE; and many close and dear friends.
VISITATION: Friday, December 17th at 10am followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th Street, La Vista. Memorials are suggested to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or to Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue.
To view a livestream of the Funeral Service, visit www.heafeyheafy.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2021.