Alice C. Hall
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hall, Alice C.

June 1, 1936 - December 12, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Lee Hall. Survived by son; Tim Hall (Cyd) of Papillion, NE; grandson, Hunter Hall (Mariah) of Lincoln, NE; and many close and dear friends.

VISITATION: Friday, December 17th at 10am followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th Street, La Vista. Memorials are suggested to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or to Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue.

To view a livestream of the Funeral Service, visit www.heafeyheafy.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
7706 S. 96th Street, La Vista, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Special memories of times with Aunt Alice and Uncle Lee over the years. A Life Well Lived! Sending Love and Prayers, Ruth Ann
Ruth Ann Guy
Family
December 17, 2021
Bob, Sue, Amy and Jennifer
December 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We are so sorry to hear about Alice. Alice was a gem of a lady. Please let us know if you are in need of anything during this difficult time. Jd and Suzanne
Suzanne Davis
Friend
December 16, 2021
A very special and funny lady. She was a character. I was very fond of her. She will be missed.
Scott Lamb
Friend
December 15, 2021
Alice was a wonderful neighbor for 35 years. She had a great sense of humor. I truly will miss her. Condolences to the family.
Sheila Urbach
December 15, 2021
