Barbara M. Kucera
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Kucera, Barbara M.

July 23, 1948 - October 2, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Irald Mahoney and Eula McElroy; and sister Bernadette Mahoney. Survived by husband James Sr.; sons, Tony (Shannon), and Jimmy Jr.; granddaughters, Lauren and Jane; brothers, Irald "Mick" (Dorothy) Mahoney, Gene (Kathy) Mahoney, David (Sharon) Mahoney, Joe Mahoney, and Andy (Donna) Mahoney; and sister Mary Mahoney.

VISITATION begins Wednesday at 5:30pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary.

Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Oct
6
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and family. I can not tell you how sad I am to learn of Barbs passing. If someone could please reach out to me I would appreciate it. She's been my friend for 22 years. Love to you all 402.659.2262
Kathy Larson
Friend
October 29, 2021
