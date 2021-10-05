Preceded in death by parents, Irald Mahoney and Eula McElroy; and sister Bernadette Mahoney. Survived by husband James Sr.; sons, Tony (Shannon), and Jimmy Jr.; granddaughters, Lauren and Jane; brothers, Irald "Mick" (Dorothy) Mahoney, Gene (Kathy) Mahoney, David (Sharon) Mahoney, Joe Mahoney, and Andy (Donna) Mahoney; and sister Mary Mahoney.
VISITATION begins Wednesday at 5:30pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary.
Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice.
Jim and family. I can not tell you how sad I am to learn of Barbs passing. If someone could please reach out to me I would appreciate it. She's been my friend for 22 years. Love to you all
