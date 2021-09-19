Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara S. Mantz
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Mantz, Barbara S.

Age 81

Barbara S. Mantz, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021. Survived by her husband, Jack S. Mantz, Sr.; daughters: Debbie Goertz (Larry), Shirley Wilson, and Brenda Wages (Jim); sons, Scott Mantz (Sharon) and Rick Mantz; brother, Robert Vandry (Betty); 39 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; other loving family members and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Irene Vandry; and brothers, Earl Vandry, Jr. and John D. Vandry.

The family will Receive friends on Wednesday, September 22nd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, September 23rd, at 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lisa, Scott G and families
September 22, 2021
Jack and family, I´m so sorry to hear about Barbs passing. Prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult time!
Norman Kirk Sunderman
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results