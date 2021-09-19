Mantz, Barbara S.
Age 81
Barbara S. Mantz, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021. Survived by her husband, Jack S. Mantz, Sr.; daughters: Debbie Goertz (Larry), Shirley Wilson, and Brenda Wages (Jim); sons, Scott Mantz (Sharon) and Rick Mantz; brother, Robert Vandry (Betty); 39 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; other loving family members and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Irene Vandry; and brothers, Earl Vandry, Jr. and John D. Vandry.
The family will Receive friends on Wednesday, September 22nd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, September 23rd, at 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.
To view a live broadcast of the services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.