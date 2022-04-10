Krenk, Brandon Lyle "Brando"



December 28, 1991 - April 1, 2022



Brandon "Brando" Lyle Krenk was a loving father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He Entered into Rest on April 1, 2022 at the age of 30.



He was born to Randy and Cheryl Krenk on December 28, 1991. Growing up Brando was a very competitive athlete. He played basketball, baseball, football, and wrestled. After graduating from Millard South High School in 2010, Brando went on to become a very talented and successful electrician. Brando's hard work and dedication within this field helped him to provide a beautiful life for himself and his daughter Addisyn.



Brando loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and creating amazing wood work. Each and every person who knew Brando witnessed his beautiful blue eyes and smile that lit up every room he entered, coupled with the world's most contagious laugh. He was a genuine "give you the shirt off his back" kind of guy.



To honor Brando and his everlasting love for Addisyn, a memorial fund has been created at Mutual First Federal Credit Union in Addisyn's name.



Brando was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sandra Falk, and Sharon Krenk; and grandfather, Edward Krenk. Brando is survived by his daughter, Addisyn Krenk; parents, Randy and Cheryl (Falk) Krenk; brother, Justyn Krenk (Erin Jensen); grandfather, Lee Falk (Dayle); aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.



PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, April 11, from 4–7pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, located at 6505 South 144th Street, Omaha, NE 68137. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 12, at 11am also at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. BURIAL SERVICE will immediately follow, taking place in Cedardale Cemetery, located at 1124 Coach Road, Papillion, NE 68046. The family invites you for a Luncheon at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel following the Burial Service.



BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel



6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.