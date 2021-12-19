Menu
Celeste A. Rolling
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Rolling, Celeste A.

October 20, 1948 - December 15, 2021

Celeste was preceded in death by parents: mother, Johnetta Williams (Brown), and father, Velton Brown Sr.; and brothers, Velton (Janeen) Brown, and Darrel Brown.

Survived by sisters: Robin Horne and Jacqueline Brown; and brother, Larry Brown. Leaving in life seven beautiful daughters: Johnetta Brown, Cammy Dortch, Kennetta (William) Vogt, Archiera Scott, Kasandra Rolling, Mee'Chelle Rolling, and Drejaha Rolling. She is also survived by four handsome sons: Archie (Perris), Scott Wayne Rolling, Guadalupe Rolling, and Jabril Rolling all of Omaha. She also left in life a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was the light that shined brightly and will truly be missed by many.

VISITATION: 10-11am, Tuesday, December 21, at Forest Lawn. SERVICE: 11am, Tuesday, December 21, also at Forest Lawn. INTERMENT at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
The Salem Stepping Saints Alumni Drill Team sens our condolences to Cammy (Chunk), NuNu and the Rolling family on the loss of Ms. Celeste, a beacon in the North Omaha Community, she will be truly missed in the parades. Give the family the strenght to carry on her legacy. The Salem Stepping Saints Drill Team Omaha, NE Synceree Jeanpierre- Director Jeffrey Riggs Phyllis Hicks (retired director)- Las vegas, NV
Jeffrey Riggs
Friend
December 23, 2021
Celeste will be truly missed by so many. She contributed so much to young people in the community. May the Lord give peace to the family!
Marilynn Ashby
Friend
December 20, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. Celeste was a long time friend from grade school and throughout high school. May she rest in peace.
Patricia Creighton-Carpenter
December 20, 2021
