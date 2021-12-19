Rolling, Celeste A.October 20, 1948 - December 15, 2021Celeste was preceded in death by parents: mother, Johnetta Williams (Brown), and father, Velton Brown Sr.; and brothers, Velton (Janeen) Brown, and Darrel Brown.Survived by sisters: Robin Horne and Jacqueline Brown; and brother, Larry Brown. Leaving in life seven beautiful daughters: Johnetta Brown, Cammy Dortch, Kennetta (William) Vogt, Archiera Scott, Kasandra Rolling, Mee'Chelle Rolling, and Drejaha Rolling. She is also survived by four handsome sons: Archie (Perris), Scott Wayne Rolling, Guadalupe Rolling, and Jabril Rolling all of Omaha. She also left in life a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was the light that shined brightly and will truly be missed by many.VISITATION: 10-11am, Tuesday, December 21, at Forest Lawn. SERVICE: 11am, Tuesday, December 21, also at Forest Lawn. INTERMENT at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000