Rolling, Celeste A.
October 20, 1948 - December 15, 2021
Celeste was preceded in death by parents: mother, Johnetta Williams (Brown), and father, Velton Brown Sr.; and brothers, Velton (Janeen) Brown, and Darrel Brown.
Survived by sisters: Robin Horne and Jacqueline Brown; and brother, Larry Brown. Leaving in life seven beautiful daughters: Johnetta Brown, Cammy Dortch, Kennetta (William) Vogt, Archiera Scott, Kasandra Rolling, Mee'Chelle Rolling, and Drejaha Rolling. She is also survived by four handsome sons: Archie (Perris), Scott Wayne Rolling, Guadalupe Rolling, and Jabril Rolling all of Omaha. She also left in life a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was the light that shined brightly and will truly be missed by many.
VISITATION: 10-11am, Tuesday, December 21, at Forest Lawn. SERVICE: 11am, Tuesday, December 21, also at Forest Lawn. INTERMENT at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.