Charles Lavern ""Chuck"" Petersen
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Westside High School
Chuck, age 69, passed away surrounded by his family who will continue to honor his legacy. Born in Omaha to Marian Virginia (Morrison) and Jack L. Petersen, he graduated from Westside High School in 1970, and married his High School sweetheart, Mary Jo. They celebrated 46 years of marriage in May. Chuck lived for his family, and loved gardening, cooking, fishing and watching his grandchildren's sports and activities.
Preceded in death by his parents. Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Schaefer) Petersen; sons, Scott, and Mark (Alison); daughters, Jackie (Andrew) Ryba, and Meredith (Josh) Ehrenberg; grandchildren, Benjamin, Harrison, Hannah, Owen, Miles, William, Clara, Eleanor, and Flora; brothers, Gary, and Steve; sister Kristi Hearity; many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, October 7th. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, October 8. Both Services at The Family Room Church, 8333 Fort St., Omaha.
ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY
2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367
Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Family Room Church
8333 Fort St., Omaha, NE
Oct
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
The Family Room Church
8333 Fort St., Omaha, NE
Prayers for comfort for the family.
Jean Young
October 7, 2021
