Loraas, Cindy R. MSG US Army (Ret.)January 6, 1959 - March 15, 2021Cynthia R. Loraas was born January 6, 1959 and grew up on a farm in rural Lidgerwood, ND. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1977 and spent a few years at NDSU in Fargo before enlisting in the US Army in 1979. She served a total of 30 years before retiring with an honorable discharge at the rank of E-8/Master Sergeant in 2009.In 1997, she welcomed her greatest accomplishment, her daughter Amber Ellen Loraas. She was incredibly proud to raise Amber on her own and watch her graduate from the University of Mississippi in 2020 and settle in Dallas with her boyfriend Alex Knudson last fall.In her retirement, Cindy cheered for her beloved Minnesota Vikings, remained passionate about conservative politics, and had a deep love for her family and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Barbara Loraas and her brother Robert Loraas. She is survived by her sisters, Sandra Loraas of Fargo, ND and Debra Hanson of Ames, IA; her daughter, Amber Loraas of Dallas, TX; and a large extended family.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am at Mortuary. Family requests masks be worn due to current Covid protocols. Private Family Interment, Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nebraska Area Humane Society or the American Legion Post 32, Papillion, NE. Service will be Livestreamed on Mortuary Facebook Page.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St.Papillion NE 402-339-3232