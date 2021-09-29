Jones, Clifford Boyden



January 10, 1946 - September 25, 2021



Cliff Jones, age 75, passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 25, 2021. Cliff was from Huron, South Dakota, and attended university at Augustana in Sioux Falls, SD. He was a lifetime acoustic bass musician, playing for the Sioux City Symphony for 50 years, along with the Omaha Symphony for 43 years. He was also a show host for radio station KVNO in Omaha and a cameraman for KMTV. Cliff served in the United States Navy in the 1960's. Cliff is survived by his sister Beverly Jones; and partner of 25 years, Bernadette Smith. A service for friends will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Augustana School of Music and Food Bank for the Heartland.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.