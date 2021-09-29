Cliff Jones, age 75, passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 25, 2021. Cliff was from Huron, South Dakota, and attended university at Augustana in Sioux Falls, SD. He was a lifetime acoustic bass musician, playing for the Sioux City Symphony for 50 years, along with the Omaha Symphony for 43 years. He was also a show host for radio station KVNO in Omaha and a cameraman for KMTV. Cliff served in the United States Navy in the 1960's. Cliff is survived by his sister Beverly Jones; and partner of 25 years, Bernadette Smith. A service for friends will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Augustana School of Music and Food Bank for the Heartland.
I am so sorry to hear about Cliff. I knew him from the Omaha Symphony season 1977-78. He was such a kind, fun, and special person.
Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues...
Sandy Goldberg
Work
February 26, 2022
Cliff was a friend for over 20 years. He was a fun golf partner and a wonderful musician. He was a very sweet man and he had a great laugh. I'm sorry for your loss.
Irene Kilstrom
Friend
September 29, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 29, 2021
My spouse Sue and I are saddened to hear of Cliff's passing. We appreciated his talent, humor, and insights. I delighted in making music with Cliff, as well as talking about politics and film. We send our condolences to Bernadette and to Cliff's friends and family in this time of loss.