We offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Jerry and her entire family. We were fortunate to get to know her through car show events, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her. We are even more grateful we were able to offer assistance to Jerry and Connie during their recent move. We will miss her wicked sense of humor and her genuine kindness and true friendship. May all who loved her find peace and comfort in loving memories of her.

Mike and Tracy Quinlan Friend October 10, 2021