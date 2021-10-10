Vincentini, Constance L.
August 19, 1940 - October 5, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Viola Dick. Connie is survived by her husband, Jerry Vincentini; and brother, Randy L. Dick (Mary). Connie's legacy includes daughters, Cindy L. Francis and Kelli Anne Francis; and her son, Scott E. Francis (Jen). She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jason (Ashlee), Joshua, Jeremy (Taylor), Heather, Jeffrey, Ashley, and Libby. She was also blessed with niece, Melissa Cook (Tom); and grandnephews, Keaton and Owen.
The Family will Receive friends on Friday, October 15th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. VIGIL SERVICE: Saturday, October 16th, at 10:30am, West Center Chapel, followed by INTERMENT in Resurrection Cemetery and Funeral luncheon at the Mortuary.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.