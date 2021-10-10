Menu
Constance L. Vincentini
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Vincentini, Constance L.

August 19, 1940 - October 5, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Viola Dick. Connie is survived by her husband, Jerry Vincentini; and brother, Randy L. Dick (Mary). Connie's legacy includes daughters, Cindy L. Francis and Kelli Anne Francis; and her son, Scott E. Francis (Jen). She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jason (Ashlee), Joshua, Jeremy (Taylor), Heather, Jeffrey, Ashley, and Libby. She was also blessed with niece, Melissa Cook (Tom); and grandnephews, Keaton and Owen.

The Family will Receive friends on Friday, October 15th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. VIGIL SERVICE: Saturday, October 16th, at 10:30am, West Center Chapel, followed by INTERMENT in Resurrection Cemetery and Funeral luncheon at the Mortuary.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
16
Vigil
10:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a real blessing to me my senior year, when I moved to Kearney. She was very kind and an encourager.
William J Grove
School
December 19, 2021
Very sad to hear of Connie's passing. She was a sweet lady and her love of Christmas decorations were so beautiful. She will be remembered fondly.
Sandy Johnsen
Friend
October 19, 2021
Dear Jerry, Nancy and I are so sad for your loss. We Love Connie and we will miss her in Arizona. It won´t be the same without her. Such a Sweet, Loving and Brilliant Lady. Our Hearts go out to your whole Family...... She is with God now and May she rest in Peace
Brad Severson
October 19, 2021
I was so surprised to find that Connie had passed away. I was the Secretary in the UNK English Department and would have great visits with her when she would come to her class at night. I continued to send her Christmas cards for many years. What a lovely lady!
Ruth Ann Behlmann
October 16, 2021
Please accept our condolences. We are very sorry for your loss of a great lady. She was always thinking of other people and how she could help them. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Madeleine and Tom O'Donnell
October 13, 2021
A teacher that nurtured her students. She believed in her students when others didn't! Prayers for the family!
Kathryn Harms Davis
October 12, 2021
Many good teaching memories from Kearney High. One of many reasons to celebrate her life.
De Tonack
October 12, 2021
Connie was such a special person and she touched so many lives. We are thankful for her and her amazing teaching skills. We thank God for her and pray for your comfort in this difficult time.
Brian and Amy Buhlke
Friend
October 12, 2021
Jerry and Family; We were saddened to hear about Connie's passing while we were at the annual Hershey Car Show. We will remember Connie as a volunteer at the Hershey booth and also for her dedication to the Club at other functions. She will be missed by many. Our condolences at this time.
Bruce Nelson & Mary Hyberg
Friend
October 11, 2021
Such a great teacher- one of the reasons I still enjoy writing! My sincere sympathies.
Dr. Miriam (Brill) Kuhn
School
October 11, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy To Mrs Connie and The Vincentini and Francis Family. God is With Her Now and Brought her Home With Him. May God Bless The Families at this sad time in their lives. Mr. Mrs. Norman Marineau
Norman and Janice Marineau 16202 N Desert Holly Dr Sun City AZ
October 11, 2021
Former student of "Mrs. Francis". She is one of a few teachers whose lessons remain with me. I am blessed to have known her.
Patricia Richards
School
October 11, 2021
Dave and Connie Hodges
October 10, 2021
We offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Jerry and her entire family. We were fortunate to get to know her through car show events, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her. We are even more grateful we were able to offer assistance to Jerry and Connie during their recent move. We will miss her wicked sense of humor and her genuine kindness and true friendship. May all who loved her find peace and comfort in loving memories of her.
Mike and Tracy Quinlan
Friend
October 10, 2021
Beverly and Glen Greytak
October 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Frank and Elizabeth van Doorn
Friend
October 10, 2021
We are so very sad to learn of Connie´s passing away. She was such a dear friend and we have so many wonderful memories of you,Jerry, and Connie both here and in Arizona!
Bob and Dorothy Laubenthal
October 9, 2021
