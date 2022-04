Miller, Dale K.December 8, 1932 - September 26, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Gertrude; brother, Donald; sister, Marilyn Dougherty.Survived by special friends: Norma, Bob, David and Julie. VISITATION begins Wednesday, 10am, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at the mortuary.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com