Dale E. Monsell
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Monsell, Dale E.

October 18, 1931 - September 4, 2021

Dale Monsell was born to Golda and Rex Monsell on October 18, 1931, in Spencer, Iowa, and passed away in his Omaha home on September 4. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a gentle man, who believed in civil and civic engagement and who had a passion for trains that began with his training as a mechanical engineer and led to patents and a book documenting the final days of the great Chicago train stations. He was a steadfast and loving son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his nephew and niece, Neil and Rebecca Arbogast. He died as he lived: peacefully and with the Omaha World Herald on his lap.

Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have fond memories of Dale sharing stories and pictures of trains, the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa and the delightful experience of going for a ride in his 1934 Chevy. A quiet, kind man of faith.He will be missed! Thinking of you Monsell family, I am sorry for your loss. May God be with you!
Cindy Humphrey
January 13, 2022
Dearest family of Dale! Our hearts are broken today as we learned of Dale's passing. We were very good friends as my sister lived next to Dale for many years. Please accept our deepest sympathies and know that Dale will forever live long in our hearts. We were blessed knowing him. We have been out of town and were unaware of what happened. He always brought a smile to anyone he was near. Our thoughts and prayers are with your families. God bless. Terry & Sheila
Terry and Sheila Rushlau
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry to learn of Dale's passing. He was a quiet, gentle soul who will be missed.
Sheryl Alvey
Friend
September 9, 2021
