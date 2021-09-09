Monsell, Dale E.October 18, 1931 - September 4, 2021Dale Monsell was born to Golda and Rex Monsell on October 18, 1931, in Spencer, Iowa, and passed away in his Omaha home on September 4. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a gentle man, who believed in civil and civic engagement and who had a passion for trains that began with his training as a mechanical engineer and led to patents and a book documenting the final days of the great Chicago train stations. He was a steadfast and loving son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his nephew and niece, Neil and Rebecca Arbogast. He died as he lived: peacefully and with the Omaha World Herald on his lap.Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000