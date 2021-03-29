I had the privilege of getting to know Dan through a few different friends' circles in our lives. His creativity and ability to bring excitement and color to a challenging world was a gift he frequently gave us all. Dan was talented. The outpouring of love and sharing of his art I am seeing on social media right now is heartwarming and it feels like it is helping so many of his friends through their grief. It is also an example of Dan, once again, bringing beauty to a difficult situation. I count myself lucky to have known him.

Alysen Casaccio March 31, 2021