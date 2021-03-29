To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Dan was an amazing individual. Coming up on a year after his passing, I can recall so many shining moments with Dan and conversations that stick with me as crystal clear examples of the outstanding quality of his spirit. Even after a year, I still tear up at knowing that he is gone.
Jerry Myers
April 12, 2022
Tom and Jill - we are so saddened to hear about Daniel´s passing. Our hearts go out to you and we will keep you in our prayers. May you feel God´s peace and presence.
Glenn and Mary Parry
October 23, 2021
Dan,
I will miss your smile and your laugh.
Dan McCarthy
April 4, 2021
I will so miss you Dan
Shawn Barry
April 4, 2021
Dan- Gentle, kind, thoughtful and helpful. An excellent friend with a creative and loving soul. I cannot put into words how much I miss you.
My deepest sympathy to Dan's family and friends
Laura Dadd
April 3, 2021
My daughter was one of Dan's closest friends I got to know him well...He joined Tonya a couple times in Nashville for Halloween festivities and helped her move me back to Nebraska when I relocated. I send my thoughts and prayers for his passing... He will be truly missed, there is a gap in the world now... always a smile on his face for everyone. Bless you all.
Cynthia Woodnancy
April 1, 2021
I am going to miss Dan very much. I wish I had poetic words to remember him by. He was my friend and I will miss him being there.
Derek Williams
April 1, 2021
Dan was there for me when I was facing a very rough time in my life and I will miss him greatly.
Altaica Bailey
April 1, 2021
We strayed apart and did not keep in contact, but hearing the news this morning all the memories just rush back. From you healing the group when we were all dumb in combat, the leather chaps you wore.....I could go on and on about the old days.....May you forever live in the Shadows.
Tommy Lee
April 1, 2021
Brother, the world will again never see your like and we are all poorer for your passing. I keep finding new reasons why I miss you. Thanks for everything!
Emerson Towey
Friend
March 31, 2021
Dan, you were one of the kindest souls I ever had the honor of knowing. I only hope you're making lots of art and lots of people smile. I'll cherish the time we spent together.
Scott
March 31, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Katherine Cox
Friend
March 31, 2021
I enjoyed the characters you brought to life in Society. You were a great story teller, and I will miss you.
Lexi Liegh Titania
March 31, 2021
You were special to me. More than I ever said. The world seems less than what it was without you in it.
James
March 31, 2021
Himself. Artist. Kind soul. Friend. What a light we have lost. I wish my son could have known you better, Dan. Your quirky smile and sneaky laughter brought such life to a room. Miss you already.
Megan Parsons
March 31, 2021
I had the privilege of getting to know Dan through a few different friends' circles in our lives.
His creativity and ability to bring excitement and color to a challenging world was a gift he frequently gave us all.
Dan was talented.
The outpouring of love and sharing of his art I am seeing on social media right now is heartwarming and it feels like it is helping so many of his friends through their grief.
It is also an example of Dan, once again, bringing beauty to a difficult situation.
I count myself lucky to have known him.
Alysen Casaccio
March 31, 2021
Dan was someone I always looked forward to seeing and would seek out in social situations. When around him you knew you were family to him and you couldn't help but feel at ease. He was a talented artist and excellent friend.
I hope he has found peace and I wish all of his friends and family comfort in knowing how loved he was.
Lynell Stafford
March 31, 2021
They say in death, we only remember the best of someone. In this case, its not true. In the small amount of time I was privileged to know Dan, he was always a kind and creative soul. I will miss his quirky witticism, his laugh and being allowed brief looks into his vibrant life. Dan, as you move on from this life to your chosen beyond, I hope you save us a seat at the table with you when we meet again.
Amor H.
March 31, 2021
You made me a better and more tolerant person Dan. You will be missing.
Michael Dalton-Martin
March 30, 2021
Dan was a light extinguished too soon. He will be missed.
Monique Lambrecht
March 30, 2021
My time around Dan was way too short by my own doing. When he was around me, he always added light to my life, and all those around me. His smile was contagious, as was his laugh. I hope to see him again someday, share a glass of whiskey, and smile from old stories
Jack Switzer
March 29, 2021
To a man who showed me who I was deep down. Who could do something small to make you smile, laugh.. or realize you messed up badly. Who just made the world better and brighter. Love you Dan, and Miss you so much.
Aaron R. Cox
March 29, 2021
My friend Dan was an amazing human, who lit up every room he was ever in. I will miss his smile, his laughter, and most importantly; his hugs. His many talent enriched the lives of those who cared for him. He was the best of us. I love you friend. May we meet again.
Ruby Dalton
March 29, 2021
It always made me happy to see Dan, no matter his mood. I could be at my ease around him. He was talented and sweet and sensitive and smart. I know I'll miss him for a long time
Becky Williams
March 29, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences to his family.
Saber McConnell
March 29, 2021
Sending love to friends and family. Dan was vibrant and talented. He has a great sense of humor and was an amazing human being. He is much missed.
Lily Wheeler
March 29, 2021
Our deepest condolences. Dan, his artistic spirit, and friendship will be greatly missed.
Albert Sparks
March 29, 2021
Deepest condolences. Dan was a wonderful person.I will miss him greatly.