Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Ray "Dan" Washburn
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
Washburn, Daniel Ray "Dan"

September 16, 1948 - November 21, 2020

Age 72, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Gretna, NE. Daniel is survived by his wife, Kathy Washburn; son, Andy (Ashley) Washburn; grandchildren, Evan and Claire Washburn, all of Lincoln; his four siblings, Douglas (Barb) Washburn, Shari (Dave) Nygren, and Beverly (Mark) Hohensee, all of Ashland NE, and D. Scott Washburn of Henderson, NV; brother-in-law, Bill Smollen of Omaha; sister-in-law, Paula (John) Cusano of Newfield, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

Daniel passed last fall at the height of the pandemic, with his immediate family in quarantine after a compassionate care visit in the ICU. We were unable to have a Funeral or Memorial Service at the time. Please join us Wednesday, June 16, at the Nebraska Champions Club (707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln, NE) for a CELEBRATION of LIFE Open House from 4-7pm, with a brief program around 5pm. To leave Condolences, visit:

www.marcysvoboda.com

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | (402) 944-3343
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nebraska Champions Club
707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marcy Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Is this the Daniel Washburn who served in Vietnam? If so, I have pics of him when he was with D Co, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry division (airmobile). In the picture, he is in the middle. Thank you.
Robin Woo
Other
March 22, 2022
So sorry to hear of Dan's passing. He was our insurance agent while in Elkhorn NE, and always enjoyed our visits with him. My husband, Chuck, passed April 2, 2020. He was in the Veterans's home in Mt. Vernon MO. It may have been covid, also. May God comfort you and your family.
Verna (and Charles) Charter
Work
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results