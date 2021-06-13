Washburn, Daniel Ray "Dan"September 16, 1948 - November 21, 2020Age 72, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Gretna, NE. Daniel is survived by his wife, Kathy Washburn; son, Andy (Ashley) Washburn; grandchildren, Evan and Claire Washburn, all of Lincoln; his four siblings, Douglas (Barb) Washburn, Shari (Dave) Nygren, and Beverly (Mark) Hohensee, all of Ashland NE, and D. Scott Washburn of Henderson, NV; brother-in-law, Bill Smollen of Omaha; sister-in-law, Paula (John) Cusano of Newfield, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.Daniel passed last fall at the height of the pandemic, with his immediate family in quarantine after a compassionate care visit in the ICU. We were unable to have a Funeral or Memorial Service at the time. Please join us Wednesday, June 16, at the Nebraska Champions Club (707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln, NE) for a CELEBRATION of LIFE Open House from 4-7pm, with a brief program around 5pm. To leave Condolences, visit:MARCY MORTUARY104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | (402) 944-3343