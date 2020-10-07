Mahnke, Deborah Ann
September 5, 1957 - April 1, 2020
Deborah Ann Mahnke, age 62, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. Deborah was born September 5, 1957. Survived by husband: Larry Mahnke; son, John Mahnke, other relatives and friends.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be 10am Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crosby-burket.com
