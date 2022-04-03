Menu
Deborah L. Schmitz
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Funeral service
Apr, 5 2022
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Schmitz, Deborah L.

April 27, 1957 - March 31, 2022

Deborah was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Helen Shupe. She is survived by daughters, Robyn (Orlando) Vera, and Lindsay (Tim) O'Neil; son, Andrew (Cassie) Heisterkamp; grandchildren: Isabella, Ashton, Wyatt, Nolan, Madison, Easton, Sawyer, and Calliope; sisters, Diane (Doug) Kopp, and Donna (Bob) Daniel; beloved dog, Penny; and many other family members.

VISITATION: from 5-7pm Monday, April 4, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, with WAKE SERVICE beginning at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Tuesday, April 5, at St. Patrick's Church in Elkhorn. Memorials may be directed to the Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.