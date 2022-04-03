Schmitz, Deborah L.April 27, 1957 - March 31, 2022Deborah was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Helen Shupe. She is survived by daughters, Robyn (Orlando) Vera, and Lindsay (Tim) O'Neil; son, Andrew (Cassie) Heisterkamp; grandchildren: Isabella, Ashton, Wyatt, Nolan, Madison, Easton, Sawyer, and Calliope; sisters, Diane (Doug) Kopp, and Donna (Bob) Daniel; beloved dog, Penny; and many other family members.VISITATION: from 5-7pm Monday, April 4, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, with WAKE SERVICE beginning at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Tuesday, April 5, at St. Patrick's Church in Elkhorn. Memorials may be directed to the Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222