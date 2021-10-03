Menu
DeWayne L. "Wayne" Houston
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Houston, DeWayne L. "Wayne"

July 21, 1944 - January 19, 2021

DeWayne "Wayne" L. Houston, kind, quick-witted, master fixer and gifted musician, generous helper of many, died January 19, 2021. Born in St. Paul, MN to Roland and Alice Houston, Wayne dedicated his life to his family, pets, and work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He will be greatly missed.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gloria (Gunderson); children: Heidi Welch, Angela Heimes, Shon Houston, Heather Houston, K. Michael Houston, Matt Houston; 8 grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:30am at Kountz Memorial Lutheran Church 2650 Farnam St, Omaha.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Kountz Memorial Lutheran Church
2650 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel.
I met Mr. Houston many times when he came to register vehicles for Boys and Girls Club. He was very soft spoken and always appreciative of my help. My condolences to his family.
Colleen Conley
October 3, 2021
