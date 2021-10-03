Houston, DeWayne L. "Wayne"
July 21, 1944 - January 19, 2021
DeWayne "Wayne" L. Houston, kind, quick-witted, master fixer and gifted musician, generous helper of many, died January 19, 2021. Born in St. Paul, MN to Roland and Alice Houston, Wayne dedicated his life to his family, pets, and work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He will be greatly missed.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gloria (Gunderson); children: Heidi Welch, Angela Heimes, Shon Houston, Heather Houston, K. Michael Houston, Matt Houston; 8 grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:30am at Kountz Memorial Lutheran Church 2650 Farnam St, Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2021.