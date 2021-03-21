Menu
Dixie L. Wagner
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Wagner, Dixie L.

February 20, 1955 - March 15, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Garnett Miller. Survived by husband, Greg Wagner; sons, Ben (Mia Matlock) and Sam (Nina) Wagner; grandson, Augustus Wagner; brother, Toby Miller; sister, Rita Venema; many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Dixie's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Dixie's memory at a later date.

To leave Condolecnes and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
