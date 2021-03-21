Wagner, Dixie L.
February 20, 1955 - March 15, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Garnett Miller. Survived by husband, Greg Wagner; sons, Ben (Mia Matlock) and Sam (Nina) Wagner; grandson, Augustus Wagner; brother, Toby Miller; sister, Rita Venema; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Dixie's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Dixie's memory at a later date.
To leave Condolecnes and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.