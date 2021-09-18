Menu
Dolores C. Hines
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Hines, Dolores C.

March 14, 1933 - September 17, 2021

Survived by children, Michael (Lisa) Hines, Constance (Charles) McCully, Patrick Hines, and Paul Hines; grandchildren, Aschlee Hines, Breeanna Hines, Justin (Clara) McCully, Merry McCully, Ryan McCully, Andrew Hines, and Cynthia (John) Blake; great-grandchildren, Brantlee Hines, Westyn Hines, Baylee Hines, Jacob Lamb, Josh Jarrett, and Elizabeth Jarrett; and sister, Jaquelin K. Leahy. Preceded in death by husband, Eugene T. Hines; and parents, Clifford and Elizabeth Nybbelin.

VISITATION: Tuesday, September 21, 5-7pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. SERVICE: Wednesday, September 22, at 1pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
