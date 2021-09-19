Frost, Douglas Alan and Ruth ElaineDouglas Alan Frost, 85, of Omaha, passed away on July 12, 2021. Douglas was born in Berkeley, CA on June 14, 1936 to Ruth and Henry Frost. He was raised in Salt Lake City, UT and graduated from University of Utah with an Accounting Degree and Second Lieutenants' rank in the U.S. Air Force. Doug served as a Navigator Bombardier in the U.S. Air Force and retired as the Acting SAC Comptroller with the rank of Colonel. Having earned his MBA from Indiana University during his time with the Air Force, he continued his career as a professor of computers and business, retiring as the Dean of the Business College for Bellevue University. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (Edward) and Virginia (Jim); brother, Everett (Janet); daughter and son by first wife, Eileen (Gerald) and Eric; step-daughters and step-son from second wife, Nona, Dianna, and John (Lisa); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter.Ruth Elaine Frost, 86, of Omaha, passed away on February 18, 2021. Ruth was born in Touchet, WA on September 3, 1934 to Anna and John Grabner. She wanted to experience more of the world and joined the Air Force at 18. After she separated from the military, she continued her career in Civil Service. Ruth enjoyed moving from a small town to places like Long Island, New York and South Korea. Ruth is remembered for her ability to make delicious gourmet dishes, beautiful handmade dresses, and her elegant style and strength. She is predeceased by her sisters, Carol and Vonnie.MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at Omaha National Cemetery on September 23rd at 9am. Memorial donations may be made in Douglas's and Ruth's name to the Humane Society.