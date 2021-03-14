Menu
Eileen A. Murphy
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Murphy, Eileen A.

May 14, 1925 - March 12, 2021

Eileen A. Murphy will be remembered as a devoted Catholic and for being a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. Her kindness and fun spirit touched many.

Eileen Arado Maher was born May 14, 1925 in Omaha, NE to Dr. Thomas and Marie Maher. She was raised in Omaha where she attended grade school and high school at Holy Name. She graduated in 1947 from Webster College of St. Louis University. She then served a year's dietetic internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit, MI. After returning to Omaha, she was a dietician at St. Joseph's Hospital. It was there that she met Bob Murphy, a Creighton University Medical School Pediatric Resident. They were married on September 4, 1950 at Holy Name Church. Their reception was held at Omaha Athletic Club. Eileen and Bob were founding members of Christ the King Church and School where she was active in all of the activities of her five children. She was also an avid swimmer, bridge player, and golfer.

Following a 40 year pediatric private practice, Bob and Eileen retired to Scottsdale, AZ. When Bob passed away in 2005, Eileen moved back to Omaha and resided for a number of years at Swanson Towers.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert E. Murphy; daughter, Karen Murphy Meginnis; brother, Bob Maher; sister, Barbara Maher Smith; and parents. She is survived by her children, Susan (Ken) Ocken, Dr. Kevin (Nancy) Murphy, John (Carrie) Murphy, and Chris (Betsy) Murphy; her son-in-law, Tom Meginnis; her brother, Tom Maher; and 12 grandchildren.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the Murphy family suggests memorials be sent to Children's Hospital.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Friends at Sageworth
March 16, 2021
What a great lady this earth lost. RIP Eileen as the gates of heaven open for you.
Shirley Fischer Burns
March 16, 2021
Connie and Dick Rensch
March 15, 2021
Chris and Betsy, We are very sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in knowing Eileen is happy in Heaven being reunited with her husband and enjoying her eternal reward.
John and Michaela Blazek
March 15, 2021
Kevin and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my prayers. God bless you and yours!
Ross A Pantano
March 15, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Murphy family. I have some fun memories of times together with you all. Aunt Eileen was one of a kind. May her legacy live on in all of you! May God give you comfort and peace at this time. Sending you love and grace.
Juliana and Ben Massenburg
March 14, 2021
Susan, Kevin, John and Chris, So sad to hear about Aunt Eileen. So many fun memories over the years, from Easter egg hunts, the Florida trip and all the other get togethers we all had with all of our families. She was my God Mother and my middle name is Eileen, so we always had a little bond going!! May she Rest In Peace
Nancy Maher Wicks
March 14, 2021
I want to express my sympathy to the Murphy family. As a teammate of Karen´s, I have fun memories of Dr. and Mrs. Murphy at tennis matches with their juju beans! :) All lovely people who will be missed!
Joan Johnson McGill
March 14, 2021
