Murphy, Eileen A.
May 14, 1925 - March 12, 2021
Eileen A. Murphy will be remembered as a devoted Catholic and for being a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. Her kindness and fun spirit touched many.
Eileen Arado Maher was born May 14, 1925 in Omaha, NE to Dr. Thomas and Marie Maher. She was raised in Omaha where she attended grade school and high school at Holy Name. She graduated in 1947 from Webster College of St. Louis University. She then served a year's dietetic internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit, MI. After returning to Omaha, she was a dietician at St. Joseph's Hospital. It was there that she met Bob Murphy, a Creighton University Medical School Pediatric Resident. They were married on September 4, 1950 at Holy Name Church. Their reception was held at Omaha Athletic Club. Eileen and Bob were founding members of Christ the King Church and School where she was active in all of the activities of her five children. She was also an avid swimmer, bridge player, and golfer.
Following a 40 year pediatric private practice, Bob and Eileen retired to Scottsdale, AZ. When Bob passed away in 2005, Eileen moved back to Omaha and resided for a number of years at Swanson Towers.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert E. Murphy; daughter, Karen Murphy Meginnis; brother, Bob Maher; sister, Barbara Maher Smith; and parents. She is survived by her children, Susan (Ken) Ocken, Dr. Kevin (Nancy) Murphy, John (Carrie) Murphy, and Chris (Betsy) Murphy; her son-in-law, Tom Meginnis; her brother, Tom Maher; and 12 grandchildren.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the Murphy family suggests memorials be sent to Children's Hospital.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.