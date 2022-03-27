Spire, Elaine Phillips



July 5, 1928 - March 12, 2022



Elaine Phillips Spire died peacefully on March 12, 2022 with her two daughters, Ruth and Jessie, by her side. Elaine was born in Boston, MA on July 5, 1928 to Arthur and Evalyn Phillips. Raised in Boston, Elaine graduated from Northfield Academy in Northfield, MA in 1946 and Wellesley College in 1950. Elaine was a proud Wellesley alumnus, attending reunions and active in the Omaha Wellesley Alumni Club. While at Wellesley, Elaine met her husband, Robert M. Spire. They were married in 1953 and made their home in Omaha, Bob's hometown. They were married 40 years, raised three daughters, and became active members of the Omaha legal and University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) community. Elaine supported Bob's legal career and community service while at the same time, shuttling their girls to dance, piano, and ice skating lessons. Elaine taught herself how to sew so she could make her girls dance costumes. She served as a Girl Scout and Campfire Girls Leader and on the Parent Teacher Association. She became a big Nebraska football fan and many happy family times were spent in Lincoln at the games.



Elaine had an extraordinary soprano voice. She sang with the prestigious Robert Shaw Chorale in New York City before her marriage. She was the lead soprano in the All Saints Episcopal Church choir for twenty-two years. Elaine loved musical theatre and attended many productions at the Omaha Playhouse and the Lied Center for the Performing Arts. Elaine was an avid golfer. She loved swimming in lakes and the ocean and being in the outdoors in nature. She even took up tennis in her forties. She was a pretty good Bridge player.



Elaine and Bob moved to Lincoln in 1985 after Bob's appointment as Nebraska Attorney General. Elaine loved their Lincoln home and being a part of Bob's service to the state of Nebraska. She served on many boards, foundations and community organizations, including the Appleseed Foundation, the Mayor's Commission on Human Rights, the Nebraska Humanities Foundation, and the Nebraska State Museum. After Bob's sudden death in 1994, Elaine built a new life for herself. In honor of Bob, Elaine established the Robert M. Spire Student Development Fund in the UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service. She also established the Robert M. Spire Chair in Music at UNO. Elaine was the first recipient of the Hubert Locke Award for Distinguished Service in 2002. She travelled to Europe and especially enjoyed a trip on the QE2 to St. Petersburg, Russia. She visited her grandchildren and enjoyed annual trips to Madden's Resort on Gull Lake in Minnesota where she spent time with family and life long friends from across the country.



Elaine lived out her later years at Lakeside Village Community in West Omaha. She sang in the choir, was a member of the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed the many programs and activities offered there. The family gives special thanks to Endless Journey Hospice and the Lakeside Assisted Living Memory Care staff for their tender loving care of Elaine the last years of her life. We are especially grateful to Kristine Hawes, Elaine's caregiver and friend.



Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Wayne; her husband, Robert M. Spire; and her daughter, Louise Coe Spire. She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Small (Jim) and Jessie Carlson (Leif); along with five grandchildren, Amy (Trammel), Laura (Jon), Jessie (Dan), Ella and Hans; and five great-grandsons, Tucker, Wiley, Barrett, James, and George.



Elaine donated her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on May 14th, 2022 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo Street, at 11am. Luncheon to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Robert M. Spire Student Development Fund at the UNO College of Community Service and Public Affairs and Lakeside Village Assisted Living Memory Care.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.