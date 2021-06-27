Menu
Eugene M. Frese
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Frese, Eugene M.

March 11, 1934 - June 9, 2021

Eugene M. Frese, age 87, passed away on June 9 in Columbia, MD where he had lived about 20 years. A small family service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on June 19. He was the first born of 4 of Alfred and Ethel Frese of Omaha. Survived by 3 siblings and several more distant relatives. A few of his many accomplishments were:

Colonel USAF and JAG Officer, Omaha graduate, Harvard Law School graduate, Omaha City Council candidate, Deputy Mayor (Omaha) under Mayor A. V. Sorensen, Dept. of Justice and LEAA positions, Schillers co-founder, private practice attorney in Washington D.C. and Virginia. He was a positive, principled, forward looking achiever from a very young age. A dear beloved brother and friend: abundant thanks to you for sharing your love and your life with us on your journey through life. God Almighty makes all things beautiful in His time (Ecc 3:11) He has made you beautiful in His time in you. In Him we live and move and have our being (Acts 17:28).

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.
