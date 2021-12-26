Bargenquast, Florence M.
April 24, 1932 - December 21, 2021
Age 89. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; sons, Timothy and Randall; parents, Peter and Margaret Sommer; brother Melvin Sommer; and sister Marjorie Preston. Survived by her daughters, Laurie (Lynn) Farris, and Patty (Scott) McDonald; son, Scott (Sheila) Bargenquast; grandchildren: Jeremy (Tracy) Dixon, Lindsey Earley, Seth (Mina) McDonald, Spencer (Kate) Farris, Shannon (Andrew) Klement; great grandchildren: Layla, Maddax, Brooklynn, Cora, McKenzie, Elias, Jack, Emmaline; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
VISITATION: from 5-7pm Tuesday, December 28, with MEMORIAL SERVICE starting at 7pm, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68164. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
, 11711 Arbor St. #110, Omaha, NE 68144.
