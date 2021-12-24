Westermeier, Franz E. "Rusty" Maj USAF (Ret)September 9, 1943 - December 17, 2021Born in Neosho, MO, Rusty (as his friends knew him) was raised in St. Louis Park, MN. He served 20 years in the Air Force, retiring in 1985, and served 10 years as a civilian Meteorologist/Research Analyst at Fort Leonard Wood, MO before retiring again in 1999, this time to follow his wife in her career. A lifelong model railroader enthusiast, he was a Master Craftsman in the model railroad world, a featured contributor for the S Gaugian Magazine for nearly 10 years, and nationally known for his knowledge of and ability in scratch building model trains and structures. He enjoyed hiking, camping and fly fishing in the Colorado and Wyoming Mountains.In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his stepson, Dave Westberry. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Floy; stepson, DJ Westberry and Robin; stepdaughter, Dana McCurdy and spouse, Mary E. Medford; step-grandchildren, Ashley Westberry, Amber Widmer, and James McCurdy; 7 step-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 1pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. VISITATION will be during the hour prior to the service.The family will direct memorials.HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com