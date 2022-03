Seefus, George William



Age 77



George William Seefus died on December 16, 2021 at his home in Burwell, NE. George is survived by his wife, Jan Seefus; daughter, Patti Jensen of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren, Jesse Jensen, Hannah Benage and Kolton Jensen-Taylor; brother, Larry Seefus of Omaha; sister, Sharon (John) Scruggs of Omaha; and brother-in-law, Glen Scruggs of Omaha.



George's wishes were to be Cremated. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.