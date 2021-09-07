God's loyal servant, Gerald "Jerry" Gibbs of Lancaster, CA peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife and children on September 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Okley and Kathleen Gibbs; his brother Bob Gibbs; his cousin Tom McMahon; and his niece Heather Hintz. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Sherri; son, David (Marian) Gibbs; daughters, Gailyn Cohen, Barbara (Ray) Goodwill, and Dolly (Roger) Binford; sister Kathy Nemitz; brothers, Okley (Katie) Gibbs, and Bruce Gibbs; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
MEMORIAL MASS will be held at 2pm on September 10, at Sacred Heart Church in Lancaster.
Dear Sherri and family, it is very sad to learn of Jerry's passing. He was such a kind friend during the years I lived in Lancaster. I loved his quiet and sometimes humorous style of introspection. Many times I saw first-hand the warmth and charity he would show to people going through tough times. His camaraderie was a gift. He will remain an inspiration forever.
Bernie Walp
October 11, 2021
Randy and Jan Willis
September 9, 2021
Love Betsy Booth
September 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to Oakley and Jerry´s other siblings and especially to Sherri and her family. Last time I saw him was in Church with Sherri and the Vaughns. He was a quiet, soft spoken guy and easy to talk with. So sorry for you loss.
Joe Todero
September 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and will be praying for you and your family. May God Bless you in this time of sorrow.