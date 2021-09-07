Gibbs, Gerald "Jerry"



October 4, 1942 - September 1, 2021



God's loyal servant, Gerald "Jerry" Gibbs of Lancaster, CA peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife and children on September 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Okley and Kathleen Gibbs; his brother Bob Gibbs; his cousin Tom McMahon; and his niece Heather Hintz. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Sherri; son, David (Marian) Gibbs; daughters, Gailyn Cohen, Barbara (Ray) Goodwill, and Dolly (Roger) Binford; sister Kathy Nemitz; brothers, Okley (Katie) Gibbs, and Bruce Gibbs; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



MEMORIAL MASS will be held at 2pm on September 10, at Sacred Heart Church in Lancaster.



Valley of Peace Cremation and Burial



44901 10th St West



Lancaster, Ca 93534



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 7, 2021.