Skelton, Glen H. "Buzz"
June 20, 1938 - January 3, 2022
Preceded in death by wife, Lee; mother, Helen Skelton. Survived by children, Tom (Cindy) and their children, Alissa (Richard), Tanner, Taya, Tessa, and Travis; Steve and his children, Trenten, Brady, and Coleton; Jean (John) Brazda and their children, Justin (Erin), Marissa, Jolee, and Kyler; Teri (Matt) Perrotto and their children, Alec, Marcus, Ellah, Madelyn, and Isaac; great-grandson, Bennett.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Jan. 8th, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. VISITATION: Friday beginning at 5pm, followed by a Wake Service at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd St Chapel. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.