Glen H. "Buzz" Skelton
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Skelton, Glen H. "Buzz"

June 20, 1938 - January 3, 2022

Preceded in death by wife, Lee; mother, Helen Skelton. Survived by children, Tom (Cindy) and their children, Alissa (Richard), Tanner, Taya, Tessa, and Travis; Steve and his children, Trenten, Brady, and Coleton; Jean (John) Brazda and their children, Justin (Erin), Marissa, Jolee, and Kyler; Teri (Matt) Perrotto and their children, Alec, Marcus, Ellah, Madelyn, and Isaac; great-grandson, Bennett.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Jan. 8th, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. VISITATION: Friday beginning at 5pm, followed by a Wake Service at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd St Chapel. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
7
Service
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
6905 Blondo Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Tom, Steve and family - sorry for your loss. Your mom and dad were so awesome! I loved it where they came in to Danny´s. So much fun when they were around.
Susie Quist
February 20, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 6, 2022
Jean & Family - my deepest sympathies on the loss of your father. I have followed his health journey on Facebook through your postings. The love and compassion you demonstrated through his health struggles was heartwarming. I pray the family will be wrapped in comfort and peace at this time of sadness.
Tracy Durbin
Other
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results