Kisicki, Harriet R.



August 12, 1942 - September 14, 2021



Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Maciejewski; husband, Richard Kisicki; brothersm James, Dennis, Francis "Sonny" Maciejewski; sister, Angeline Dubas. Survived by her children, Chris (Gloria) Kisicki and Karen Kisicki; grandchildren: Angela (Jon) Ecabart, Madeline (Luis Gutierrez) Kisicki, and Olivia Kisicki; great-grandchildren, Thiago and Archer; sisters-in-law, Nancy Maciejewski and Gladys Maciejewski; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.



VISITATION: Monday, September 20, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 21, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Red Cross.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.