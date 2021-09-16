Menu
Harriet R. Kisicki
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Kisicki, Harriet R.

August 12, 1942 - September 14, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Maciejewski; husband, Richard Kisicki; brothersm James, Dennis, Francis "Sonny" Maciejewski; sister, Angeline Dubas. Survived by her children, Chris (Gloria) Kisicki and Karen Kisicki; grandchildren: Angela (Jon) Ecabart, Madeline (Luis Gutierrez) Kisicki, and Olivia Kisicki; great-grandchildren, Thiago and Archer; sisters-in-law, Nancy Maciejewski and Gladys Maciejewski; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, September 20, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 21, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Red Cross.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Sep
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was such a privilege and an honor to have been able to know Harriet and spend many lovely celebrations together with our families. MAY God Bless her and provide her with blanket of protection. Juanita and Tony Zwiener
Juanita Zwiener
September 20, 2021
It was such a pleasure having Harriet volunteer at Holy Family Shrine. I know the guests she encountered enjoyed her personality and sweet smile! Rest in peace, Harriet.
Matthew Sakowski
September 20, 2021
So sorry to hear. I worked with Harriet at the Red Cross. May God bless all who were near to her. Peace Harriet
dianne R pavelka
Work
September 16, 2021
