Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Maciejewski; husband, Richard Kisicki; brothersm James, Dennis, Francis "Sonny" Maciejewski; sister, Angeline Dubas. Survived by her children, Chris (Gloria) Kisicki and Karen Kisicki; grandchildren: Angela (Jon) Ecabart, Madeline (Luis Gutierrez) Kisicki, and Olivia Kisicki; great-grandchildren, Thiago and Archer; sisters-in-law, Nancy Maciejewski and Gladys Maciejewski; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, September 20, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 21, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Red Cross.
It was such a privilege and an honor to have been able to know Harriet and spend many lovely celebrations together with our families. MAY God Bless her and provide her with blanket of protection. Juanita and Tony Zwiener
Juanita Zwiener
September 20, 2021
It was such a pleasure having Harriet volunteer at Holy Family Shrine. I know the guests she encountered enjoyed her personality and sweet smile! Rest in peace, Harriet.
Matthew Sakowski
September 20, 2021
So sorry to hear. I worked with Harriet at the Red Cross. May God bless all who were near to her. Peace Harriet