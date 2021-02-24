Menu
Horace M. MsGt Usaf Bethea
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Bethea, Horace M. MSgt USAF (Ret)

January 4, 1954 - February 12, 2021

Age 67. Horace retired from the United States Air Force and was a realtor in the Metro and surrounding area for Geschwender, NP Dodge, and Nebraska Realty. After semi-retiring from real estate, Horace packed up his things, bought an RV, traveled state to state, visiting friends and enjoying life.

Preceded in death by mother, Betty Bethea. Survived by daughter, Micki; son, Nathaniel; grandchildren, JaKyia and Marcuss Bethea; first cousin, Jolene Bethea; and numerous friends.

The family requests that masks be worn. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, March 1st, from 11am to noon, followed by FUNERAL SERVICES following CDC guidelines at noon, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Bethea obituary. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron & Deborah Taylor
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Horaces passing, my prayers are with you
Marlene Frill
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Horace was a guide over some stormy seas when my husband died 13 years ago. Glad he got to enjoy traveling the country.
Edna Keffer
February 25, 2021
Nate, I´m so sad to hear this and will be thinking of you.
Mary Stawniak
February 24, 2021
You taught me a lot about the bike scene, helped us get our home, and have always been a true friend. You will be missed Rest In Love
Richana Lessley-Wright
February 24, 2021
