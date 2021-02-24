Bethea, Horace M. MSgt USAF (Ret)January 4, 1954 - February 12, 2021Age 67. Horace retired from the United States Air Force and was a realtor in the Metro and surrounding area for Geschwender, NP Dodge, and Nebraska Realty. After semi-retiring from real estate, Horace packed up his things, bought an RV, traveled state to state, visiting friends and enjoying life.Preceded in death by mother, Betty Bethea. Survived by daughter, Micki; son, Nathaniel; grandchildren, JaKyia and Marcuss Bethea; first cousin, Jolene Bethea; and numerous friends.The family requests that masks be worn. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, March 1st, from 11am to noon, followed by FUNERAL SERVICES following CDC guidelines at noon, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Bethea obituary. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com